Apple promises App Store expansion to 20 new countries starting next month

In a post on its developer website this afternoon, Apple has announced that the App Store is launching in 20 new countries this year. Apple hasn’t yet said which countries are included in this expansion. [Update: View the list below]

Apple says:

Today, the App Store gives you the opportunity to connect with users in 155 countries or regions. We’re pleased to announce that the App Store will expand even farther this year with upcoming support for 20 new countries, allowing you to increase your impact and grow your business in new markets.

The focus of today’s announcement is on informing developers of the upcoming expansion and ensuring they are prepared. Here’s what Apple says developers need to do before April 10:

To allow your app to appear in these new countries, your membership Account Holder first needs to accept the updated Program License Agreement by signing in to their account on the Apple Developer website. If you have a Paid Applications Agreement, the Account Holder will also need to accept this updated agreement in App Store Connect. You can then select the “New Countries or Regions” checkbox in the Pricing and Availability section of your app information page to automatically make your app available in all new countries.

By completing these steps before April 10, developers can make sure their app is “ready to be published as content initially becomes available across new locations.”

You can learn more in Apple’s full announcement here. Here are the new countries, according to an updated version of Apple’s Developer Agreement:

Afghanistan Gabon Cote d’Ivoire Georgia Maldives Serbia Bosnia and Herzegovina Cameroon Iraq Kosovo Libya Montenegro Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Nauru Rwanda Tonga Zambia Vanuatu

