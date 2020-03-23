Drone footage offers eerie look at Apple Park and Cupertino amid COVID-19 shutdown

A new drone video offers an eerie look at Apple Park and the surrounding area during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Apple Park is largely deserted as Apple shifts to a work from home policy and Santa Clara County enforces a shelter in place order.

The drone video comes from Duncan Sinfield, who you may remember from the numerous drone videos we saw during the construction process of Apple Park. Today’s video offers overhead look at Apple Park, Steve Jobs Theater, and the surrounding Cupertino area — and there’s virtually nobody in sight.

Apple employees are largely working from home during the coronavirus pandemic. As such, the Apple Park campus is virtually deserted and the Apple Park Visitor’s Center is closed. Furthermore, Santa Clara County is currently under a shelter in place order, which includes Apple’s home city of Cupertino. That is, non-essential businesses have shutdown until at least April 7.

Elsewhere, Apple Stores around the world — outside of China — are closed until further notice. Apple has also committed to donating millions of medical supplies to help health professionals around the world during the coronavirus pandemic.

Check out the video below and let us know what you think of it down in the comments!

