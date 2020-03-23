Drone footage offers eerie look at Apple Park and Cupertino amid COVID-19 shutdown

- Mar. 23rd 2020 4:17 pm PT

0

A new drone video offers an eerie look at Apple Park and the surrounding area during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Apple Park is largely deserted as Apple shifts to a work from home policy and Santa Clara County enforces a shelter in place order.

The drone video comes from Duncan Sinfield, who you may remember from the numerous drone videos we saw during the construction process of Apple Park. Today’s video offers overhead look at Apple Park, Steve Jobs Theater, and the surrounding Cupertino area — and there’s virtually nobody in sight.

Apple employees are largely working from home during the coronavirus pandemic. As such, the Apple Park campus is virtually deserted and the Apple Park Visitor’s Center is closed. Furthermore, Santa Clara County is currently under a shelter in place order, which includes Apple’s home city of Cupertino. That is, non-essential businesses have shutdown until at least April 7.

Elsewhere, Apple Stores around the world — outside of China — are closed until further notice. Apple has also committed to donating millions of medical supplies to help health professionals around the world during the coronavirus pandemic.

Check out the video below and let us know what you think of it down in the comments!

Read more:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

OWC Mac Pro memory

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Apple Park

Apple Park

Apple Park is Apple's new, 175-acre corporate campus. Its 2.8 million-square-foot main building, or "spaceship," is considered to be one of the most energy-efficient buildings on earth. The campus and nearby visitor center opened in 2017, and will house over 12,000 employees.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

About the Author

Chance Miller's favorite gear

Powerbeats Pro

Powerbeats Pro

The best workout headphones.
Logitech Powered

Logitech Powered

My go-to wireless charging stand.