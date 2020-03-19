Apple Music and iTunes promote COVID-19 PSA video from White House Coronavirus Task Force

In addition to ongoing coverage via Apple News, Apple is now promoting a video on Apple Music and iTunes that features a “message from the White House Coronavirus Task Force.” The 1-minute long video features a brief explainer of social distancing and how it can help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Featured in the video are:

Dr. Anthony Fauci – NIAID Director

Dr. Deborah Birx – Coronavirus Response Coordinator

Dr. Jerome Adams – US Surgeon General

In the video, Dr. Fauci, Dr. Birx, and Dr. Adams promote the concept of social distancing and how to help slow the spread of coronavirus. For instance, Dr. Birx explains why social distancing begins with staying six-feet away from other people.

As of right now, Apple is featuring the video from the White House Coronavirus Task Force in the top carousel in iTunes and Apple Music. The goal is to get the video in front of as many eyes as possible, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see it appear in other places soon, such as the TV app and the App Store

Just over a week ago, Apple News launched a dedicated “Coronavirus Special Coverage” section that features curated stories and resources with the latest COVID-19 information. Much like the video from the Coronavirus Task Force, the Apple News coverage also promotes general health stories relevant to coronavirus preparation including tips on hand washing, disinfect cleaners that can kill the virus, and tips for self-quarantining.

You can view the video from White House Coronavirus Task Force in the Apple Music app or the iTunes app now. Let us know in the comments if you spot it anywhere else.

