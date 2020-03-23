On the heels of Apple launching the new iPad Pro last week, OtterBox has launched its Defender cases for the 11- and 12.9-inch versions of Apple’s latest tablets.
One of the main changes for the 2020 iPad Pro lineup is the new square camera module that features ultrawide and wide lenses as well as a new LiDAR scanner. That also means that previous-gen iPad Pro cases won’t work with the latest models.
The Defender series offers robust protection with a polycarbonate shell underneath a synthetic rubber slipcover. These cases for the new 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro also include a shield stand for extra functionality when you’re using your iPad and more protection when you’re not.
OtterBox Defender features:
- Multi-layer defense from the solid inner shell and resilient outer slipcover
- Built-in screen protector defends your display
- Port covers prevent dirt, dust and lint from clogging jacks and ports
- Shield stand provides screen protection and converts for typing and hands-free viewing
- Limited lifetime warranty supported by hassle-free customer service
- Tested by OtterBox with 24+ tests and 238+ hours of testing
The Defender Case for iPad Pro is available now and comes in black with pricing at $89.95 for the 11-inch version and $129.95 for the 12.9-inch model.
More on iPad Pro from 9to5Mac:
- Apple’s new Magic Keyboard will bring new life to my 2018 iPad Pro — no upgrade required
- Watch Craig Federighi demo the new iPad Pro and Magic Keyboard with trackpad
- How to customize the mouse cursor on iPad: tracking speed, animations, color, more
- New iPad Pro comes with Wi-Fi 6 support, unlike recent MacBook updates
- You can’t see the new iPad Pro in Apple Stores, but can see it on your desk
- Initial MacBook Air benchmarks show up to 63% faster than predecessor, but not as fast as 2018 iPad Pro
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.