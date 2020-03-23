OtterBox launches Defender case with multi-layer protection for new iPad Pro

- Mar. 23rd 2020 9:17 am PT

0

On the heels of Apple launching the new iPad Pro last week, OtterBox has launched its Defender cases for the 11- and 12.9-inch versions of Apple’s latest tablets.

One of the main changes for the 2020 iPad Pro lineup is the new square camera module that features ultrawide and wide lenses as well as a new LiDAR scanner. That also means that previous-gen iPad Pro cases won’t work with the latest models.

The Defender series offers robust protection with a polycarbonate shell underneath a synthetic rubber slipcover. These cases for the new 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro also include a shield stand for extra functionality when you’re using your iPad and more protection when you’re not.

OtterBox Defender features:

  • Multi-layer defense from the solid inner shell and resilient outer slipcover
  • Built-in screen protector defends your display
  • Port covers prevent dirt, dust and lint from clogging jacks and ports
  • Shield stand provides screen protection and converts for typing and hands-free viewing
  • Limited lifetime warranty supported by hassle-free customer service
  • Tested by OtterBox with 24+ tests and 238+ hours of testing

The Defender Case for iPad Pro is available now and comes in black with pricing at $89.95 for the 11-inch version and $129.95 for the 12.9-inch model.

More on iPad Pro from 9to5Mac:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

OWC Mac Pro memory

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

iPad Pro

iPad Pro

The new iPad Pro is powered by the A12Z processor and features a new camera setup on the back. Apple has also unveiled a new Magic Keyboard with a trackpad for iPad Pro.
OtterBox

OtterBox

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Portable Apple Watch Charger

Portable Apple Watch Charger

Handy Apple Watch power bank plus extra USB port.