On the heels of Apple launching the new iPad Pro last week, OtterBox has launched its Defender cases for the 11- and 12.9-inch versions of Apple’s latest tablets.

One of the main changes for the 2020 iPad Pro lineup is the new square camera module that features ultrawide and wide lenses as well as a new LiDAR scanner. That also means that previous-gen iPad Pro cases won’t work with the latest models.

The Defender series offers robust protection with a polycarbonate shell underneath a synthetic rubber slipcover. These cases for the new 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro also include a shield stand for extra functionality when you’re using your iPad and more protection when you’re not.

OtterBox Defender features:

Multi-layer defense from the solid inner shell and resilient outer slipcover

Built-in screen protector defends your display

Port covers prevent dirt, dust and lint from clogging jacks and ports

Shield stand provides screen protection and converts for typing and hands-free viewing

Limited lifetime warranty supported by hassle-free customer service

Tested by OtterBox with 24+ tests and 238+ hours of testing

The Defender Case for iPad Pro is available now and comes in black with pricing at $89.95 for the 11-inch version and $129.95 for the 12.9-inch model.

