QCODE Media has quickly become the HBO of podcast creators for me. I await their new shows with much anticipation. Over the weekend, I got one of my favorite emails: a new show is coming. Today, episode one of the Left Right Game is now available.

Tessa Thompson plays Alice, an idealistic young journalist who tries to make a name for herself at a new job by following a group of paranormal explorers, obsessed with a seemingly harmless pastime known as the Left/Right Game. The journey takes her into a supernatural otherworld that she and the other members of the expedition cannot handle or survive.

Worldwide, we are all staying indoors more, so listening to podcasts is a perfect way to help pass the time. New episodes will be released weekly on Mondays through May 25th. If QCODE’s past shows are any indication, you’ll want to plug in your headphones, pour a cup of coffee, and enjoy being immersed in their world. Their production value is amazing, and the audio quality is top-notch. I expect that we’ve got another hit on our hands.

The cast also includes W. Earl Brown, Aml Ameen, Dayo Okeniyi, Inanna Sarkis, Colleen Camp, Robin Bartlett, John Billingsley, Jojo T Gibbs, Brian Greenberg, and Pat Healy. Written by Jack Anderson and directed by Emma Tammi. Produced by Tessa Thompson, Automatik, and QCODE.

Season one of The Left Right Game will be ten episodes long with each ranging from 35-45 minutes.

If you missed Carrier, Blackout, Gaslight, or The Edge of Sleep, be sure to give them a chance as well. I think you’ll find they are a completely new podcast experience. I advise listening with headphones (as opposed to in the car) to enjoy a completely new audio experience.

Subscribe to the Left Right Game on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, Castro, Breaker, Pocket Casts, or via RSS.

