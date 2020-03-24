Instagram launches ‘Co-Watching’ feature to browse with friends, new COVID-19 donation section in stickers, more

Instagram is out with a range of updates today to help with the current global health crisis. One change helps users contribute to relief efforts for the coronavirus pandemic and another offers people a way to stay connected as social distancing becomes the norm around the world.

Instagram announced the updates on Twitter and in a blog post this morning. First up, the donation sticker has been updated with a “new COVID-19” section for users to easily share and donate money to nonprofits. Instagram says it is also rolling out the donation sticker to more countries now.

And to make it easier to stay connected during the pandemic Instagram is rolling out the new “Co-Watching” feature that lets friends and family browse the social media service together.

Here’s how you can start a Co-Watching session:

You can start a video chat by tapping the video chat icon in the Direct inbox or in an existing Direct thread, then view saved, liked and suggested photos/videos by tapping the photo icon in the bottom left corner in an ongoing video chat.

Further updates to Instagram:

Including more educational resources in Instagram Search

Adding stickers to promote accurate information

Removing COVID-19 content and accounts from recommendations, unless posted by a credible health organization

Creating a shared story to help those practicing social distancing connect with others, using a “Stay Home” sticker

Learn more about the updates in the announcement post here.

To help people stay connected, we’re launching Co-Watching, a new feature that allows you to view Instagram posts together with your friends while you video chat. pic.twitter.com/s6FPNNt3AK — Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) March 24, 2020

