Plex offers a mix of free content through its platform, but to access all of the service’s features, like Live TV, you normally need a Plex Pass paid subscription. Today the company has announced, in light of the global coronavirus crisis, that it will make its Live TV feature free to Plex users for three months. Follow along for how to get set up with the functionality.

Plex detailed the thoughtful offering in a blog post today:

Quite a few of you have reached out to share how much Plex has helped over the past weeks and how it fits in to your shelter-in-place regimen, whether it’s keeping kids from tearing each other’s hair out, or keeping family and friends fed with a steady stream of media to pass the time. To be clear, we’re on the far fringes of being able to make a meaningful contribution to returning things to normal. While we’re not working on the cure*, we’re incredibly honored to know that we’re working on something that may make the mitigation a little more tolerable for all of you. It gives us a renewed sense of purpose. We won’t let you down.

…

If you have an HD antenna and tuner, then now you can stream your free live TV to all your devices without Plex Pass through the end of June (DVR and other premium features still require a Plex Pass). And if you don’t, we got some of our hardware partners to offer them to Plex users at a discount for a limited time. You can stream reruns, new shows (treasure them!), news, or kids programming. Stream it all around your home or while you’re away. Maybe it will help educate, entertain, enlighten, or another e-starting-word.