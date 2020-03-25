Shazam update brings Split View support to iPad along with new delete gesture

- Mar. 25th 2020 10:23 am PT

Apple has updated its Shazam music recognition app today with support for Split View multitasking on iPad. The app also gets gesture support to quickly delete songs.

Last fall Apple brought Dark Mode support in iOS to Shazam and today we’ve got support for iPadOS multitasking as the app can make use of Split View (spotted by MacRumors).

The other minor change is the ability to swipe left on songs from the Shazam list view to remove them from your library.

We now support Split View on iPad! Next time you want to Shazam while watching a video on your iPad, just drag the Shazam app to the right or left edge of the screen to make a Split View.

One more thing…You can now quickly delete your Shazams by swiping left in the list view accessible from your Library.

Shazam for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch is a free download from the App Store.

