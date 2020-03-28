Podcast of The Week: Business Wars by Wondery

We’re back with another podcast recommendation for our Podcast of the Week series. This week, my pick is Business Wars by Wondery.

Have you ever wondered about the history between some of your favorite business rivalries? In Business Wars, that is precisely what they aim to explain.

Netflix vs. HBO. Nike vs. Adidas. Business is war. Sometimes the prize is your wallet or your attention. Sometimes, it’s just the fun of beating the other guy. The outcome of these battles shapes what we buy and how we live. Business Wars gives you the unauthorized, real story of what drives these companies and their leaders, inventors, investors and executives to new heights – or to ruin. Hosted by David Brown, former anchor of Marketplace. Business Wars gives you the unauthorized, real story of what drives these companies and their leaders, inventors, investors and executives to new heights — or to ruin.

Business Wars runs multi-episode series looking at classic rivalries in business like Sony vs. Nintendo, Netflix vs. Blockbuster, Marvel vs. DC, and eBay vs. Paypal. The series I am currently listening to is Dunkin’ Donuts vs. Starbucks. The episodes are ‘dramatized’ meaning they have a bit of acting when describing various scenes they are explaining. New episodes come out a few times a week, and it’s usually less than a half-hour per episode.

Business Wars has been on my podcast subscription list for many years. I don’t listen to every episode, though. They’ll occasionally replay a series or have a series I don’t have much interest in, so I’ll skip. When the series topic is one I want to learn more about, it quickly moves to the top of my priority list.

