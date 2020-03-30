WhatsApp speeds up experience on iOS 13 with share sheet contact suggestions

WhatsApp has received a little update today that puts your contacts from the messaging app into the share sheet suggestions across iOS on your iPhone and iPad for a smoother experience.

The update makes it more seamless to share content directly with your contacts in WhatsApp from the web, apps, and everywhere else you can pull up the Share Sheet in iOS. There was previously the option to share to WhatsApp from the share sheet, but this update means you’ll get automatic suggestions for WhatsApp contacts like Apple’s Messages app does for an even faster user experience.

Full release notes:

On iOS 13, your WhatsApp contacts will now appear as suggestions in the share sheet when you share content from another app.

Earlier this month, WhatsApp for gained the long-awaited system-wide Dark Mode support that Apple launched with iOS 13 last year.

WhatsApp is a free download from the App Store with the latest update now available.

