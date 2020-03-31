With an increasing number of countries and states urging people to stay at home, a new set of seven Apple Music Come Together playlists are designed to help people cope with home lockdowns.

Each of the playlists is designed to meet a specific need, from working or studying at home to forgetting the world’s troubles for a while …

Isolation Icebreakers

Sometimes it takes challenging circumstances to reveal what someone means to you. But how to go about expressing that without making it feel like an ambush? A little music, perhaps. May this playlist—which features tracks from rising R&B stars like Snoh Aalegra, H.E.R. and Daniel Caesar, be the tie that binds—letting that special someone know that there’s no one else you’d rather be cooped up with.

Work From Home Hustle

For those fortunate enough to be able to work remotely, motivation isn’t always the easiest thing to come by. Lucky for us, hip-hop is filled with the type of inspirational screeds that push us to go get it—no matter where we are. Let these songs by Drake, Kanye West and Ace Hood put you in the right headspace to handle business from home.

Virtual Hugs

Sometimes you just need to switch up the mood, to shut out the noise and feel the love. Especially in times like right now. Let these huge pop tunes—some upbeat, all uplifting—from the Jonas Brothers, Ariana and more bring warm and fuzzy vibes to whatever corner of the world you might find yourself isolated in.

Home-School-Strumentals

With schools closed and learning going remote, it’s pretty easy for homework to get completely derailed. Help keep the studying on track with some lo-fi, low-key hip-hop and electronic beats from KAYTRANADA, Pueblo Vista and more—’cause a little background rhythm never hurt anyone.

Living Room Dance Party

The beauty of the living room dance party is that it works whether you’re with the family or hanging solo—and even if you don’t have a living room. Blast these feel-good pop and dance tunes from Tones and I, Maren Morris and other stars to transform any space into an impromptu, social-distancing-friendly Saturday night throwdown.

Astral Escape

You may be stuck inside, but there’s more than one way to go on a journey. This heady mix featuring electronic, indie and R&B visionaries like Flying Lotus and Tame Impala will take you places—even if you’re not going anywhere for a while.

Social Distancing Social Club

A big, fat chorus can do something that’s hard to come by these days: make people feel closer together, like we’re all experiencing the same emotion at the same time—no matter if we’re all stuck at home miles apart. This playlist full of hits for the whole family can make any living room feel like an arena.

Each of them will be updated regularly.

Engadget reports that the Apple Music Come Together playlists are available in the US from today, rolling out to other countries by the end of the week, but for me they are already live in the UK.

It follows the release of a new Get Up! Mix last week.

