Apple adding new detailed financial report option to App Store Connect for developers

- Apr. 1st 2020 11:34 am PT

Apple is rolling out a new detailed financial report option to App Store Connect for developers this month. The company made the announcement in a post on its Developer blog this afternoon.

Apple says the new financial report option will show developers more details on their proceeds. The report shows settlement dates for purchases, state and province details, and much more. Here’s what Apple says:

Starting April 2020, you can get more details on the final proceeds of your apps and in-app purchases, including the transaction and settlement dates for purchases, as well as the state or province for transactions in the United States and Canada. Simply download the ‘All Countries or Regions (Detailed)’ report in App Store Connect.

Developers can learn more about this new option on App Store Connect.

