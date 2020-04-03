9to5Mac Happy Hour 271: Amazon skirts App Store rules, Apple buys Dark Sky, iPhone 9 is iPhone SE

- Apr. 3rd 2020 9:20 am PT

Benjamin and Zac unpack the week of news including more features coming to iOS 14 and watchOS 7, Siri for Spotify on Apple Watch, Apple’s COVID-19 app, the Amazon Prime Video App Store situation, new AirTag leaks, Apple buying Dark Sky, breaking 2020 iPhone SE news, and much more.

Stories we discuss in this episode:

Chapters:

00:00:00 — Anniversary!

00:02:30 — iOS 14 iCloud Keychain

00:07:15 — Apple Watch activity tracking for kids

00:11:35 — Apple’s Logic leak

00:13:55 — Wireless CarPlay Adapter

00:19:22 — Spotify for Siri on Apple Watch

00:20:31 — Messenger for Mac

00:24:21 — COVID-19 app

00:29:56 — Amazon

00:53:39 — iPhone SE 2020

00:58:06 — AirTag

01:35:58 — Apple Watch Touch ID

01:39:47 — iOS 13.4.5 beta

