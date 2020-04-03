9to5Mac Happy Hour 271: Amazon skirts App Store rules, Apple buys Dark Sky, iPhone 9 is iPhone SE

Benjamin and Zac unpack the week of news including more features coming to iOS 14 and watchOS 7, Siri for Spotify on Apple Watch, Apple’s COVID-19 app, the Amazon Prime Video App Store situation, new AirTag leaks, Apple buying Dark Sky, breaking 2020 iPhone SE news, and much more.
Stories we discuss in this episode:
- 9to5Mac Happy Hour 257: Our first product memories and Apple’s decade in review
- iOS 14: Keychain password manager to gain new 1Password-like features
- iOS 14 code reveals updated Activity rings for Apple Watch in upcoming kids mode on watchOS 7
- Review: This adapter turns standard CarPlay into Wireless CarPlay, and somehow it actually works
- Spotify launches Siri support for Apple Watches running watchOS 6
- [Update: Now available globally in App Store] Facebook kicks off long-awaited Messenger for Mac rollout
- Apple launches informative COVID-19 app and website screener in partnership with FEMA and CDC
- Amazon Prime Video now lets users buy TV shows and movies in the app, seemingly struck special deal with Apple
- Apple references unreleased AirTag item trackers in new support video
- What Apple buying Dark Sky could mean for iOS 14, iPad and Mac, and developers
- Apple purchases hyperlocal weather app Dark Sky, ending API and killing Android apps
- Rumor: Apple developing Touch ID fingerprint biometrics for Apple Watch, Series 2 will not support watchOS 7
- Exclusive: iPhone 9 launch imminent, 2020 ‘iPhone SE’ in red, white, and black with up to 256GB
Chapters:
00:00:00 — Anniversary!
00:02:30 — iOS 14 iCloud Keychain
00:07:15 — Apple Watch activity tracking for kids
00:11:35 — Apple’s Logic leak
00:13:55 — Wireless CarPlay Adapter
00:19:22 — Spotify for Siri on Apple Watch
00:20:31 — Messenger for Mac
00:24:21 — COVID-19 app
00:29:56 — Amazon
00:53:39 — iPhone SE 2020
00:58:06 — AirTag
01:35:58 — Apple Watch Touch ID
01:39:47 — iOS 13.4.5 beta
