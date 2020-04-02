Apple references unreleased AirTag item trackers in new support video

Apple has uploaded a new support video to its YouTube channel today, and hidden in the video is a mention of the upcoming AirTag item trackers. 9to5Mac first reported the AirTags marketing name for the accessory back in October. [Update: The video has been removed by Apple]

Last year, 9to5Mac exclusively reported that Apple is developing a Tile-like personal item tracker that will also integrate with the Find My app. While Apple has yet to announce the AirTag product, today’s new support video references it for the first time, as first noted by Appleosophy.

In the video, which will surely be removed soon, Apple mentions AirTags in reference to the Find My app’s offline finding feature:

Offline finding enables this device and AirTags to be found when not connected to Wi-Fi or cellular.

The Apple tracker tags will allow customers to locate real-world objects — like keys or suitcases — in the Find My app. As Apple’s video teases, the tags will use the offline features introduced in iOS 13 to allow anyone’s device to be able to detect the tracker signal.

AirTags will be paired to a user’s iCloud account by proximity to an iPhone, much like AirPods. Users will also be able to receive notifications when their iPhone gets too far away from the tag. For instance, your iPhone could alert you if you get too far away from your keys or wallet.

AirTags have been rumored for quite some time now. Most recently, reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted that Apple will ramp up production of the ultra-wide band AirTags during the second or third quarter of this year. You can read more about AirTags in our full guide.

Watch the video from Apple below before it is removed from YouTube — the AirTags mention is at the 1 minute 40-second mark. What do you think of the AirTag rumors? Let us know down in the comments! [Update: Video removed by Apple]

