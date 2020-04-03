How to watch WrestleMania 2020 for free on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and the web

- Apr. 3rd 2020 12:30 pm PT

0

While WrestleMania normally has up to 100,000 fans attend the big event, this year due to the coronavirus, it will be held in a more or less empty arena in Orlando. Follow along for how to watch WrestleMania 2020 for free on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, and the web.

WrestleMania is set for Saturday and Sunday, April 4th and 5th at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT with preshow coverage starting at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m.

If you don’t already have a WWE subscription, the good news is new users can sign up and get a free month including access to WrestleMania on any Apple device and more.

How to watch WrestleMania 2020 on iPhone, iPad, Apple, and the web

  1. Head to the WWE Network signup page to create a new account if you don’t have one
  2. After getting signed up you can download the WWE app on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, and Apple TV
  3. Just make sure to cancel your subscription before the free month is up if you don’t want to pay $10/month after the first free month
  4. You can also watch WrestleMania on the WWE website on Mac or PC, on the WWE PPV landing page

WrestleMania matches include

  • WWE Championship Match Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre
  • Universal Championship Match Goldberg (c) vs. Roman Reigns
  • Boneyard Match
    • The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles
  • John Cena vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt
  • Last Man Standing Match Edge vs. Randy Orton
  • Raw Women’s Championship Match Becky Lynch (c) vs. Shayna Baszler
  • NXT Women’s Championship Match Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair
  • Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins
  • SmackDown Women’s Championship WrestleMania Fatal Five-Way Match Bayley (c) vs. Sasha Banks vs. Lacey Evans vs. Tamina vs. Naomi
  • Intercontinental Championship Match Sami Zayn (c) vs. Daniel Bryan
  • SmackDown Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Ladder Match The Miz & John Morrison (c) vs. The Usos vs. The New Day
  • Raw Tag Team Championship Match The Street Profits (c) vs. Austin Theory & Angel Garza
  • WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match The Kabuki Warriors (c) vs. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross
  • Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley
  • Elias vs. King Corbin
  • Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler

For all the WrestleMania coverage leading up to the event, head over to WWE.com or the WWE app.

Read more 9to5Mac tutorials:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

How To

How To

A collection of tutorials, tips, and tricks from the 9to5Mac team helping you fix and get the most out of your favorite gear.
Basics

Basics

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Portable Apple Watch Charger

Portable Apple Watch Charger

Handy Apple Watch power bank plus extra USB port.