While WrestleMania normally has up to 100,000 fans attend the big event, this year due to the coronavirus, it will be held in a more or less empty arena in Orlando. Follow along for how to watch WrestleMania 2020 for free on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, and the web.

WrestleMania is set for Saturday and Sunday, April 4th and 5th at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT with preshow coverage starting at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m.

If you don’t already have a WWE subscription, the good news is new users can sign up and get a free month including access to WrestleMania on any Apple device and more.

How to watch WrestleMania 2020 on iPhone, iPad, Apple, and the web

Head to the WWE Network signup page to create a new account if you don’t have one After getting signed up you can download the WWE app on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, and Apple TV Just make sure to cancel your subscription before the free month is up if you don’t want to pay $10/month after the first free month You can also watch WrestleMania on the WWE website on Mac or PC, on the WWE PPV landing page

WrestleMania matches include

WWE Championship Match Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre Universal Championship Match Goldberg (c) vs. Roman Reigns

Goldberg (c) vs. Roman Reigns Boneyard Match The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles

John Cena vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

Last Man Standing Match Edge vs. Randy Orton

Edge vs. Randy Orton Raw Women’s Championship Match Becky Lynch (c) vs. Shayna Baszler

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Shayna Baszler NXT Women’s Championship Match Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

SmackDown Women’s Championship WrestleMania Fatal Five-Way Match Bayley (c) vs. Sasha Banks vs. Lacey Evans vs. Tamina vs. Naomi

Bayley (c) vs. Sasha Banks vs. Lacey Evans vs. Tamina vs. Naomi Intercontinental Championship Match Sami Zayn (c) vs. Daniel Bryan

Sami Zayn (c) vs. Daniel Bryan SmackDown Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Ladder Match The Miz & John Morrison (c) vs. The Usos vs. The New Day

The Miz & John Morrison (c) vs. The Usos vs. The New Day Raw Tag Team Championship Match The Street Profits (c) vs. Austin Theory & Angel Garza

The Street Profits (c) vs. Austin Theory & Angel Garza WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match The Kabuki Warriors (c) vs. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross

The Kabuki Warriors (c) vs. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley

Elias vs. King Corbin

Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler

For all the WrestleMania coverage leading up to the event, head over to WWE.com or the WWE app.

