OutRun is a simple iPhone run tracker that is privacy focused and integrates with Apple Health

I’ve been using my iPhone to track my runs since 2010 when I first signed up for RunKeeper when I had an iPhone 3GS. I’ve only used a GPS watch for varying points in my running career, so for me, the iPhone has always been my primary run tracker. In recent years, many of the popular running apps have been moving towards a subscription model (which is understandable considering the apps need constant development), but I always believed there was room for a simple running that that was private by default and shared the data with Apple Health/Activity app. Finally, there is a simple iPhone Run Tracker, and its called OutRun.

I came across OutRun when I was browsing Reddit one Saturday morning, and the developer had posted a link to the TestFlight beta. I immediately signed up, and I’ve been beta testing it ever since. I am really excited about the application and its future. While it’s not as fully featured as an app like Strava yet, it’s got a great start, though. For my uses, the main thing it’s missing is audible alerts at the mile or half-mile to let me know my distance and pace.

Outside of that, OutRun is exactly what you’d want from a simple iPhone run tracker. It fits in nicely with a great iOS 13 design, is 100% private, and syncs with Apple Health. The syncing with Apple Health is optional as well. Settings wise, you can change your energy unit, weight unit, GPS accuracy settings, create data backups, and enable syncing. There is no friends list, ads to dismiss, or subscriptions to sign up for bonus features. It has one simple goal, and that is to track your runs.

Admittedly there are a lot of running apps out there, many of which offer more features as in connecting with your friends or joining events or challenges, but that’s at the cost of your privacy. How you perform in workouts and especially where you ran, walked or cycled does say a lot about you as a person, so you should really think about who you will trust with that data. With this app your data stays in your hands. Nothing is ever uploaded to a server or shared with any other party as long as you don’t want to.

OutRun is $1.99, and can be download on The App Store.

