Whether you just picked the 2020 iPad Pro or have had the 2018 version for a bit and haven’t changed its settings, read on for how to customize the top button on the iPad Pro.

Just like the iPhone X and later with its side button and no home button, the top button on the iPad Pro controls more functions than older iPads with single, double and long presses.

Below we’ll cover how to change the click speed, whether the top button activates Siri, and whether you use Face ID and a top button double-click for purchases or your passcode.

iPad Pro: How to customize the top button

Head to Settings Swipe down if needed and tap Accessibility on the left-hand side Toward the bottom of Accessibility settings, tap Top Button Now you can change the click speed, whether Siri can be activated from the top button and if you’d like to use your Passcode for Payments (instead of Face ID + double-click)

Here’s how these steps look on iPad Pro:

Now you can dial your top button settings how you’d like:

If you prefer to use “Hey, Siri” on your iPad, you may want to turn off the press and hold option for the top button to activate the voice assistant.

Also, keep in mind that if you turn on “Use Passcode for Payments” that your iPad will use that instead of using Face ID and a double-click of the top button.

