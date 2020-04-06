Synology makes VPN Plus Client software free for businesses, indefinitely

Synology, known for its great network and storage solutions has seen businesses buying licenses for its VPN Plus Client five times higher than normal as the coronavirus pandemic has developed. Now in a generous move, Synology is making its VPN Plus Client and Site-to-Site VPN licenses free.

Synology announced the news in press release today:

In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Synology is now offering VPN Plus licenses free. This measure is taken in order to help businesses who have been forced to adopt work from home policies. Synology’s wireless routers feature powerful VPN server capabilities that enable businesses to quickly facilitate a remote workforce. Starting today April 6, Synology VPN Plus licenses will become free to purchase through September 30, 2020.

Very notably, that doesn’t mean just free through September but indefinitely. Synology notes that “All licenses are perpetual and do not expire or require additional costs after September 30, 2020.”

As many businesses around the world shift to employees working remotely, Synology has been one of the companies to offer dependable networking solutions.

“We have seen many businesses rushing to adopt VPN solutions in order to set up an infrastructure to support a remote workforce. Over the past two months, we have seen a five-fold increase in VPN Plus license purchases,” said Hewitt Lee, Director of Synology Product Management Group. “As the situation continues to develop in unprecedented ways, we understand that many are uncertain of how to maintain business continuity. Synology is offering VPN Plus licenses for free to help businesses resume operations remotely.”

The company highlights that both existing and new owners of Synology’s RT1900ac, RT2600ac, and MR2200ac can apply for its VPN software licenses for free until September 30th.

