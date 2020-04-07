Netflix now lets you lock your profile with a PIN, here’s how to enable it

Netflix is rolling out the ability to set a passcode specific to your profile. As TechCrunch explains, this comes amid a broader set of Netflix updates designed to improve parental controls, but being able to set a PIN will also help keep roommates and others from using your profile.

All Netflix accounts are, of course, protected by a password, but within each Netflix account are different profiles for each user. For instance, a family might share one Netflix account, and therefore have five profiles. With today’s change, each individual user can set a four-digit PIN specific to their profile.

As of right now, you can only set this PIN through a browser, not in the Netflix app for iPhone or iPad. But once you enable the PIN, you’ll be prompted for it across all platforms, including the app for your Apple devices.

TechCrunch notes the other parental control improvements coming to Netflix today:

Filtering titles based on their maturity rating in your country. Useful if you want someone to have access to more than just the kids section while still blocking off anything beyond, say, PG-13.

Disabling auto-play on a kid profile to make Octonaut marathons a bit more… intentional.

Blocking specific titles by name. Need a break from Boss Baby? Maybe add it to the list for a while.

To set the PIN, log-in to Netflix through a browser, access your account details in the upper-right corner, click “Account” then look for the “Profile and Parental Controls” section. You should then see a setting for requiring a PIN, and once you’ve set it, neither kids nor roommates will be able to access your profile.

You can download the latest version of the Netflix app for iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV through the App Store. Are you going to take advantage of these new parental control features? Let us know down in the comments!

