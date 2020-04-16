Today’s best deals include Apple AirPods Pro at $235, plus markdowns on Apple Watch bands from $9, and a notable discount for one of LG’s latest UltraWide monitors. Hit the jump for all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

AirPods Pro on sale and in-stock

Amazon offers Apple’s AirPods Pro for $235. Regularly $249, today’s deal is a match of the Amazon all-time low price and our previous mention. We’ve rarely seen them in-stock and ready to ship over the last few months.

AirPods Pro delivers a refreshed take of the popular original version, now featuring active noise cancellation, tapered silicone tips, and a water-resistant design. Apple’s H1 chip ensures you have fast connectivity and up to 24-hours of battery life. Our Jeff Benjamin agreed in his hands-on review.

Apple Watch band deals from $9

We have spotted a couple of notable Apple Watch band deals this morning, headlined by Nike’s Sport Strap at $32. That’s down from the usual $49 price tag and the best we’ve seen on the Royal Pulse colorway. This is a rare chance to save on Nike’s sport bands, which feature “high-performance fluoroelastomer with compression-molded holes”, making it an ideal companion for long workout sessions. These bands have been particularly popular and are typically not discounted direct from Nike.

Marge Plus via Amazon offers its 42/44mm Leather Apple Watch Band in Brown for $9. That’s down from the usual $13 or more price tag and the second-best we’ve tracked.

Save on LG UltraWide monitors

Adorama is currently offering the LG 34WL550-B 34-inch 1080p HDR UltraWide Monitor for $300. Typically fetching $350, like you’ll find at Best Buy and B&H, today’s offer is one of the first price cuts we’ve seen and marks a new all-time low.

Headlined by its 34-inch curved 1080p display, LG’s monitor is an affordable way to bring an UltraWide screen to your desk setup. It notably packs HDR10 support, alongside a 75Hz refresh rate and 99% coverage of the sRGB color space. Gamers will appreciate its inclusion of FreeSync support, as well. In terms of I/O, you’re looking at two HDMI ports for pairing with your machine.

9to5Mac Deal of the Month:

Get 50% off Intego’s Mac Internet Security X9 with VirusBarrier. As a leader in Mac security, Intego has been keeping Macs safe since 1997. The company’s Mac Internet Security X9 bundle gives you crucial security tools including VirusBarrier antivirus, NetBarrier two-way firewall, and the capability to scan iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch devices when they’re connected to your Mac. Get 50% off for a limited time.

