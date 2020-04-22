Stacktrace Podcast 080: “You versus the magnets”

John writes Javascript encryption code and reviews Apple’s new Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro, Rambo reveals an exclusive new AirBuddy feature coming in version 2.0, and the two talk about the new iPhone SE, Apple’s upcoming remote accessibility event, and much more.
Links
- Cloudflare workers
- Web Crypto
- Wat
- Publish
- AirBuddy
- Reinstalling macOS using Internet Recovery
- The new iPhone SE
- Apple’s accessibility event invitation
- The iPad Pro Magic Keyboard
