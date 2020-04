Stacktrace Podcast 080: “You versus the magnets”

John writes Javascript encryption code and reviews Apple’s new Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro, Rambo reveals an exclusive new AirBuddy feature coming in version 2.0, and the two talk about the new iPhone SE, Apple’s upcoming remote accessibility event, and much more.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter Facebook , and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories how-tos , and subscribe to our YouTube channel