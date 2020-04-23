Darkroom photo editor for iPhone and iPad expands with video editing features

Popular iOS photo editor Darkroom has released some great updates recently including major under the hood changes to improve overall performance and full mouse and trackpad support for iPad. Now the app has expanded beyond photos in the newest update and can handle video editing too.

Darkroom detailed the new video capabilities of version 4.6 in a blog post touting the same “ultrafast editing experience” for your video library as it offers with photos.

Supported codecs include H.264 and HEVC for now but Darkroom highlights that this release is “just a first step in our new video journey.”

Videos in Darkroom feel as lightweight as photos. They animate, zoom, crop, autoplay and loop, and every edit is made in realtime. By eliminating all the complexities involved in the traditional video editing process, you can now expand the range of your visual stories with little time and effort.

The update sees videos viewable next to photos in the Recents album and there’s also built-in organization with screen recordings saving to the Screenshots album.

Another handy feature is the Metadata viewer for video to get a closer look at your content.

Darkroom developer Bergen Co. also asks users for feedback on the new update and what features they should work on next.

Darkroom is a free download with in-app purchases starting from $1.99.

Full release notes:

Darkroom can now edit videos. The same ultrafast editing experience you know and love now works with your entire video library. You can find videos alongside your photos in the Recents album. Videos play automatically and loop forever, pause the video to show the histogram or to pick a smart frame color from that frame. Find your Screen Recordings filtered away in the Screenshots album, keeping your Recents album clean and tidy We support H.264 and HEVC export codecs at various bitrates which you can customize in settings. Look deeper into your photos and videos with our revamped Metadata viewer. The Export flow is more descriptive, showing you the time remaining for a video to finish exporting. This is just a first step in our new video journey, and we wanted to keep it simple and focused. We’d love to hear what you think, what you’d like to see next, so please be sure to leave us a message at feedback@darkroom.co or twitter.com/usedarkroom (http://twitter.com/usedarkroom)

