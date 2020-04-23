Tim Cook joins BBC pandemic relief event, promises significant Apple donation

Apple has been at the forefront of pandemic relief efforts by donating resources like masks, shields, financial support around the world, and more. Now, CEO Tim Cook appeared on the BBC and shared that Apple is making another big contribution to the network’s entertainment relief event “The Big Night In.”

We’ve previously highlighted some of the ways Apple has used its resources to offer some really impactful donations:

Last week Tim Cook also joined the California governor’s business task force to help guide the state through the pandemic. And earlier today, Apple announced it would be giving its retail partners in India two months of financial support.

Now Cook has participated in the BBC’s coronavirus relief event that’s currently raising funds and features a variety of talented entertainers, celebrities, and musicians and mentioned that Apple is making a significant contribution.

Apple is also promoting the event at the top of the UK App Store:

@michaelpotuck #BigNightIn also features at the top of the UK App Store, even though it’s not actually an app. 😀 pic.twitter.com/jqnzJze1vf — Shaun Jenks 🇬🇧📱⌚️💻📸✈️ (@Shaunjenks) April 23, 2020

The event is live now at the time of writing and you can watch on BBC One or iPlayer.

Here’s the lineup of of “The Big Night In”:

Miranda Hart and the cast of Miranda in self-isolation The Vicar of Dibley’s Lockdown Sermon Dave Grohl and friends with the TV premier of a new BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge version of Times Like These Steve Coogan & Rob Brydon in the Trip Catherine Tate and David Tennant – Lauren the ‘Am I Bovvered’ teenager gets home-schooled Matt Lucas and his ‘Baked Potato’ song with music from the BBC Orchestra Sam Smith singing Lay Me Down Celeste covering Lean On Me Jack Whitehall in Bad Education with Matthew Horne and heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua People Just Do Nothing EastEnders Queen Vic virtual pub quiz hosted by Ian Beale Peter Kay and the British Public remake of ‘Amarillo’ Little Britain Strictly Come Dancing choreography routine w Tess and Claudia Romesh Ranganathan’s Isolation Diary Joe Wicks Exercise Secrets Doctor Who Stand-up at home from Jason Mamford, Rosie Jones, Tez Ilyas, Dane Baptiste, Russell Kane, The Lost Voice Guy, Nish Kumar and more Gary Barlow is joined by friends including Liam Payne, Olly Murs, Leona Lewis, Nicole Scherzinger, Freya Ridings, Katherine Jenkins, Alfie Boe, Gregory Porter and more performing ’Sing’ …and Mary Berry, Little Mix and MANY other special guests. Phew! Make sure you tune for all of this and more!

