Tim Cook joins BBC pandemic relief event, promises significant Apple donation

- Apr. 23rd 2020 1:12 pm PT

Apple has been at the forefront of pandemic relief efforts by donating resources like masks, shields, financial support around the world, and more. Now, CEO Tim Cook appeared on the BBC and shared that Apple is making another big contribution to the network’s entertainment relief event “The Big Night In.”

We’ve previously highlighted some of the ways Apple has used its resources to offer some really impactful donations:

Apple has been contributing to coronavirus relief efforts in some big ways like donating over 20M masks, producing face shields, donating money, allowing Apple Card customers to skip payments, and more.

Last week Tim Cook also joined the California governor’s business task force to help guide the state through the pandemic. And earlier today, Apple announced it would be giving its retail partners in India two months of financial support.

Now Cook has participated in the BBC’s coronavirus relief event that’s currently raising funds and features a variety of talented entertainers, celebrities, and musicians and mentioned that Apple is making a significant contribution.

Apple is also promoting the event at the top of the UK App Store:

The event is live now at the time of writing and you can watch on BBC One or iPlayer.

Here’s the lineup of of “The Big Night In”:

Miranda Hart and the cast of Miranda in self-isolation

The Vicar of Dibley’s Lockdown Sermon

Dave Grohl and friends with the TV premier of a new BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge version of Times Like These

Steve Coogan & Rob Brydon in the Trip

Catherine Tate and David Tennant – Lauren the ‘Am I Bovvered’ teenager gets home-schooled

Matt Lucas and his ‘Baked Potato’ song with music from the BBC Orchestra

Sam Smith singing Lay Me Down

Celeste covering Lean On Me

Jack Whitehall in Bad Education with Matthew Horne and heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua

People Just Do Nothing

EastEnders Queen Vic virtual pub quiz hosted by Ian Beale

Peter Kay and the British Public remake of ‘Amarillo’

Little Britain

Strictly Come Dancing choreography routine w Tess and Claudia

Romesh Ranganathan’s Isolation Diary

Joe Wicks Exercise Secrets

Doctor Who

Stand-up at home from Jason Mamford, Rosie Jones, Tez Ilyas, Dane Baptiste, Russell Kane, The Lost Voice Guy, Nish Kumar and more

Gary Barlow is joined by friends including Liam Payne, Olly Murs, Leona Lewis, Nicole Scherzinger, Freya Ridings, Katherine Jenkins, Alfie Boe, Gregory Porter and more performing ’Sing’

…and Mary Berry, Little Mix and MANY other special guests.

Phew! Make sure you tune for all of this and more!

Thanks, Shaun!

