Podcast of the Week: Robinhood Snacks

The last few weeks have certainly been a crazy time with the stock market. I am hoping we don’t see any more of the wild and crazy days where the market is down 1,000 points in an afternoon, but no one knows at this point. One thing to keep in mind is that even if the market is down, you’ve not lost anything until you sell. The average investor buys on emotion, so they will buy high and sell low. If you are able, now is the time to invest in the market because everything is ‘on sale.’ This week, my podcast of the week is Robinhood Snacks.

9to5Mac’s Podcast of the Week is a weekly recommendation of a podcast you should add to your subscription list.

I’ve been using Robinhood for my stock purchase for many years now, but I just recently started listening to their podcast. Back in January, it just crossed over 10 million downloads. I’ve found it to be a quick way to stay up to date with what’s happening around the stock market and the businesses involved. Each episode is only fifteen minutes, and the hosts break down the top three business stories of the day. Jack Kramer and Nick Martell host it. I always seem to learn something new in each episode, and it’s a great way to see what businesses you might should be paying attention to stock wise.

Get an entertaining breakdown of our top 3 business stories in 15-minutes. Pairs perfectly with your commute, workout, or morning oatmeal ritual.

Subscribe to Robinhood Snacks on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Castro, Overcast, Pocket Casts, or RSS.

