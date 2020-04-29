Stacktrace Podcast 081: “A good old fashioned roadmap”

John and Rambo return to the topic of app architecture, this time to discuss how to build scalable code bases using the MVC design pattern, and also talk about what Apple’s pro-level apps (including Xcode) might look like if ported to the iPad.
Sponsored by Disco Elysium: An award-winning and groundbreaking role-playing game, now available on Mac. Get 25% off until May 1 on Steam.
Download MP3
Links
- John’s new video about Controllers in MVC
- Hypervisor
- Parker Ortolani’s “Xcode for iPad” concept
- Git’s bisect feature
Subscribe:
🟠 Overcast
🟢 Spotify
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel