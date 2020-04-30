Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Sponsored by Disco Elysium: An award-winning and groundbreaking role-playing game, now available on Mac. Get 25% off until May 1 on Steam.
New episodes of 9to5Mac Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories discussed in this episode:
- Apple releases iOS 13.5 beta with first version of its COVID-19 exposure notification API [U]
- iOS 13.5 beta makes it easier to skip Face ID if you’re wearing a mask
- Busy Group FaceTime call? iOS 13.5 lets you turn off automatic face zooming
Enjoy the podcast?:
Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Daily!
Follow Chance:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.