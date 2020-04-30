Tim Cook: Apple continuing new product development with ‘best pipeline ever’

As you would expect, Apple CEO Tim Cook emphasized during the company’s Q2 2020 that new product development is continuing despite the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Cook, Apple entered 2020 with “our best product pipeline ever.”

Cook was asked about how investors should “think about product development and introduction cadence” over the next several quarters in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Cook emphasized that Apple is moving ahead as normal as it adjusts to working from home:

“Well, we’re continuing to operate. And so, as you can tell, along with everything else going on, we were able to launch and ship the iPhone SE, the iPad Pro with the Magic Keyboard, and the MacBook Air. And so, the business continues and the new products are our lifeblood. We’re continuing to work, everybody’s getting used to the work at home. In some areas of the company, people may be even more productive, in some other areas, they’re not as productive. It’s a mixed, depending upon what the roles are. But as you can tell from what we did this quarter, despite the environment, we have our head down are working because we know that our customers want the products that we’ve got. They’re even more important in these times.”

Cook also added that Apple was already looking at a variety of new health-related projects, even before this pandemic:

“You can bet that we’re looking at other areas in this. We were already doing that because we’ve viewed that this area was a huge opportunity for the company and a way for us to help a lot of people. And so you will see us continue on that. I wouldn’t say that the health door opened wider. I would say it was already opened fairly wide.”

