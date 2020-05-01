9to5Mac Happy Hour 275: iOS 13.5 beta, AirPods rumors, HomePod mini

iOS 13.5 arrives in beta, Apple’s Exposure Notification API is ready to combat COVID-19 risks, Face ID and Group FaceTime are making changes, Zac has more thoughts on the iPad Pro Magic Keyboard, iPhone SE has a missing feature, Ming-Chi Kuo predicts new AirPods, Apple announces earnings results, and much more.
- Apple releases iOS 13.5 beta with first version of its COVID-19 exposure notification API
- iOS 13.5 beta makes it easier to skip Face ID if you’re wearing a mask
- Busy Group FaceTime call? iOS 13.5 lets you turn off automatic face zooming
- iPhone SE lacks support for Haptic Touch on notifications, and it’s not a bug
- Kuo expects ‘AirPods Pro Lite’ to be Beats, AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro 2 as soon as next year
- Bloomberg: iPhone 12 to feature smaller notch and share design cues with iPad Pro, half-size cheaper HomePod later this year
- Rumors: Apple-designed game controller, iPad with under-screen Touch ID, smaller iPhone 12 notch pictured
- Apple announces fiscal Q2 2020 earnings: revenue of $58.3 billion amid COVID-19 concerns
- Tim Cook expects iPhone SE to attract Android users, ‘it’s faster than the fastest Android phones’
- Apple working on new Apple Card financing options for products other than iPhone
- Tim Cook: iMessage and FaceTime saw record daily use in Q2, Apple News reached 125M users
- Apple Stores in Australia and Austria will reopen in 1 to 2 weeks
- 9to5Mac Watch Time Podcast
- NASA taps SpaceX, Blue Origin, and Dynetics to develop human landing systems for Artemis moon mission
- Astronaut Reisman on Twitter
- 9to5Mac Happy Hour 261: An interview with Astronaut Reisman, ‘For All Mankind’ consultant for Apple TV+
00:00:00 — iOS 13.5
00:09:49 — Face ID and masks
00:15:21 — Group FaceTime zooming
00:20:51 — Magic Keyboard followup
00:31:32 — iPhone SE followup
00:36:05 — AirPods Pro Lite
00:41:47 — HomePod Lite
00:47:01 — AirTags Expensive
00:52:59 — AAPL Earnings
