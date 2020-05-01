9to5Mac Happy Hour 275: iOS 13.5 beta, AirPods rumors, HomePod mini

iOS 13.5 arrives in beta, Apple’s Exposure Notification API is ready to combat COVID-19 risks, Face ID and Group FaceTime are making changes, Zac has more thoughts on the iPad Pro Magic Keyboard, iPhone SE has a missing feature, Ming-Chi Kuo predicts new AirPods, Apple announces earnings results, and much more.

Chapters:

00:00:00 — iOS 13.5

00:09:49 — Face ID and masks

00:15:21 — Group FaceTime zooming

00:20:51 — Magic Keyboard followup

00:31:32 — iPhone SE followup

00:36:05 — AirPods Pro Lite

00:41:47 — HomePod Lite

00:47:01 — AirTags Expensive

00:52:59 — AAPL Earnings

