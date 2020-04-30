Tim Cook expects iPhone SE to attract Android users, ‘it’s faster than the fastest Android phones’

Apple officially released the new iPhone SE earlier this month, and Tim Cook says the company is seeing a positive response from reviewers and customers alike. Cook touted that the iPhone SE packs a great value and is “faster than the fastest Android phones.”

Cook’s comments came in response to a question about how well the new iPhone SE might sell in specific geographic areas. Cook said that while it could “even better” in areas with lower median incomes, he expects it to attract a “fair number” of Android switchers as well.

The benefit of the iPhone SE, Cook explained, is that it packs the “engine” of the iPhone 11 inside a smaller and more affordable form factor:

“It plays in every geo, but I would expect to see it doing even better where the median incomes are less. I’d expect some fair number of people switching over to iOS. It’s an unbelievable offer. It’s the engine of our top phones, in a very affordable package, and it’s faster than the fastest Android phones. It’s an exceptional value.”

Cook was also asked whether the new iPhone SE is part of Apple’s plans to adjust the pricing structure of the iPhone lineup. He disputed this, instead saying that Apple has always tried to deliver strong products at good prices:

“We’ve always been about delivering the best product at a good price. That fundamental strategy has not changed at all. As you know, we did have an SE for a while. It’s great to bring it back, it was a beloved product. I wouldn’t read anything into it other than that we want to give people the best deal that we can while making the best product.”

