Nanoleaf’s new HomeKit-enabled ‘Hexagons’ smart light panels start pre-orders

Nanoleaf announced its latest smart lighting system called “Shapes – Hexagons” at CES back in January and now pre-orders are starting for the slick hexagonal HomeKit light panels. Read on for all the details.

Nanoleaf’s Shapes – Hexagons bring even more smarts to its popular modular light panel systems. In addition to smart control via automation and more with HomeKit and Siri, the hexagons are touch-sensitive for another method of control and even let you play games. Shapes – Hexagons are part of Nanoleaf’s new “Learning Series” that will integrate with more smart accessories in the future to offer “intelligent learning, motion sensing, and brightness sensing technology with scheduling.”

They also offer an improved installation process and use over 16 million colors to customize your space to your mood and taste.

Features:

Shape combinations: Reengineered modular lighting to create new Scenes

Music visualizer: Connects Rhythm Scenes to your favorite playlist

Limitless options: More than 16 million colors to set any mood or ambiance

Touch-enabled experiences: Control the lights or play games with the palm of your hand

LayoutDetect: Nanoleaf’s exclusive tech enables smooth, real-time color transitions

Simple setup: Improved snap-on mounting system included with double-sided tape

For those who previously got on the pre-order list, Hexagons are available to pre-order now, with shipments going out at the end of June. But you can still hop on the pre-order list to know as soon as more Shapes – Hexagons are available.

This is the first production batch that is available exclusively to a limited audience, and we’re glad that you are a part of it! We expect the pre-order will sell out quickly, so don’t say we didn’t warn you :)

The Nanoleaf Hexagon 7-panel starter will sell for $199.99, with 13- and 19-panel bundles selling for $319.97 and $439.95, respectively. Stay tuned as we’ll hopefully be reviewing the latest from Nanoleaf soon!

