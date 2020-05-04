How to rename a group iMessage on iPhone and iPad

- May. 4th 2020 12:01 am PT

0

Looking to make a group iMessage easier to find and have some fun personalizing it too? Read along for how to add a custom name or rename a group iMessage on iPhone and iPad.

There are some handy features that Apple offers with iMessages (blue bubble texts) between you and other Apple users. One of those is the option to create a custom name for group chats in the Messages app.

Keep in mind if there’s even one Android device in a group chat, you won’t be able to name/rename them. Also, direct iMessage chats don’t have the option to be named.

One neat thing is anyone in a group iMessage can rename it on iPhone or iPad, so it’s easy to take turns having fun with custom group names.

How to rename group iMessages on iPhone and iPad

  1. Open the Messages app and the group iMessage you’d like to change the name of
  2. Tap the on the circular contact icons at the top of your screen
  3. Choose Get Info
  4. Tap Enter a Group Name or tap on the existing name to rename it
  5. After typing in your new group iMessage name, tap Done in the top right corner

All people in the chat will see a notification in the iMessage that the group name has been added or changed.

Here’s how these steps look on iPhone:

After tapping on the icons of the people in your group iMessage, you’ll get the info button. After selecting that tap the name at the top as shown below to rename it or if you’re naming it for the first time, it will say Enter a Group Name.

How to rename group iMessage chats iPhone iPad walkthrough 1

Anyone in a group iMessage can add a name or rename it, you don’t have to be the person who started the message. Anytime the group name has been changed all people in the message see a timestamped notification in the thread (shown below in the image on the right).

How to rename group iMessage chats iPhone iPad walkthrough 2

Read more 9to5Mac tutorials:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Disco Elysium for Mac

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

iPad

iPad

Apple's tablet debuted in 2010. Since the original version, it's expanded into multiple screen sizes and Pro and non-Pro options.
iPhone

iPhone

Introduced in 2007 by Steve Jobs, iPhone is Apple's flagship iOS device and easily its most popular product around the world. The iPhone runs iOS and includes a large collection of mobile apps through the App Store.
How To iMessage Basics

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Portable Apple Watch Charger

Portable Apple Watch Charger

Handy Apple Watch power bank plus extra USB port.