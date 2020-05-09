All four Apple Stores in Switzerland reopen May 12

Switzerland’s four Apple Stores are set reopen on May 12 at 11:00 a.m. after closing in mid-March to slow the spread of COVID-19. Apple has been announcing reopening dates for stores across the world nearly every day for the past week as many countries see declines in new infection rates.

Yesterday we learned that Germany’s 15 Apple Stores will reopen on May 11. On the same day, one Apple Store in the U.S. will reopen and several more will follow throughout the week. Apple operates four stores in Switzerland spread across Zurich, Wallisellen, Geneva, and Basel.

Apple Stores in Switzerland will follow the familiar health and safety procedures outlined for previous reopenings in South Korea, Austria, and Australia. If you’re unfamiliar, here’s a recap:

Initial focus on service and support

Customers are encouraged to shop online

Walk-in customers may experience delays

Number of customers limited to maintain distancing

Reduced store operating hours

Masks must be worn inside

Contactless temperature checks required before entry

Display devices cleaned regularly

Today at Apple sessions paused

Apple expects more store reopenings to follow in May.

