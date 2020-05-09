Podcast of the Week: The Electrek Podcast

This week’s podcast of the week is one of the podcasts on the 9to5 network. Over the past few years, I’ve been learning a lot about electric vehicles, and I have a Tesla Cybertruck on preorder. I told my wife recently that I’ve made my last non-EV car purchase, and we’re going all-electric for all future cars. One of the ways I’ve been learning about the industry is the Electrek Podcast.

The Electrek Podcast is hosted by Fred Lambert, editor in chief of Electrek, and Seth Weintraub, founder, and publisher of Electrek and the 9to5 network. Each Friday, they discuss all the top stories of the week about electric vehicles and green energy while taking questions from readers. If you are a fan of how Apple intersects with technology, then I think you’ll be just as interested in how Tesla is impacting the automotive industry. I see a lot of parallels between the two companies, so it’s been fascinating to watch. Electrek also has a daily podcast that is a quick way to keep up with the latest EV news as well.

Subscribe to the Electrek Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Pocket Casts, Castro, Spotify, or RSS.

