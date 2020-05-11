Exclusive: AirPods Studio to feature head and neck detection, custom equalizer settings, more

We’ve been hearing about Apple’s upcoming over-ear headphones for some time, with evidence from multiple sources pointing to the official launch later this year. And now 9to5Mac has learned more exclusive details about the “AirPods Studio”, including specifications and settings, according to people familiar with the matter.

One of the key features of regular AirPods is ear detection, which automatically pauses the song when you take the earphones off. We’ve learned that AirPods Studio will have a similar feature, but it will work in a different way. Instead of ear detection, Apple is working to include sensors that can detect whether the headphones are on your head or neck.

Based on this, we assume that AirPods Studio will play or pause content when they detect being placed on your head. Neck detection can be used to keep the headset turned on while the music is paused, just like when you take just one of the AirPods out of the ear.

Another new sensor will be able to detect left and right ears to automatically route the audio channels. That means there’s likely no right or wrong side to use AirPods Studio, whereas current headphones have fixed left and right channels.

Just like the AirPods Pro, Apple’s new headphones will have Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency Mode. Users will be able to easily switch between the two modes to reduce external noise or to hear the ambient sound.

As AirPods Studio are expected to be mainly focused on professional users, pairing the earphones with a Mac or iOS device will unlock custom equalizer settings, with low, medium, and high frequency adjustments available, sources told us.

According to a Bloomberg recent report, Apple’s own-brand over-ear headphones will be available in at least two variations of the headphones — one using leather fabrics and another with lighter materials to fitness use cases. Bloomberg also said Apple is testing a new modular design with exchangeable magnetic ear pads.

9to5Mac has also found evidence of so-called AirPods Studio in the leaked iOS 14 beta code, including assets showing at least two color options for the new accessory. As for the price, rumors suggest that it will cost $349.

Are you considering buying the AirPods Studio? What features do you expect from Apple’s new headphones? Let us know in the comments section below.

