Apple @ Work Podcast: The future of Wi-Fi, and what 6Ghz means for connectivity

In this episode of the Apple @ Work podcast, Bradley is joined by Perry Correll from Extreme Networks to talk about what the FCC’s proposal for the 6GHz band to become unlicensed will mean for Wi-Fi in the enterprise.
Sponsored by iMazing: The popular iOS device manager which gives you unparalleled control over iOS and iPadOS data. Request your free trial now.
Links mentioned in this episode
- FCC Proposes More Spectrum for Unlicensed Use
- 6Ghz band requested by Apple and others likely to be approved
- Perry’s Blog at Extreme Networks
- 6Ghz Wi-Fi: What is the Impact to the Average User?
