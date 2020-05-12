Apple @ Work Podcast: The future of Wi-Fi, and what 6Ghz means for connectivity

In this episode of the Apple @ Work podcast, Bradley is joined by Perry Correll from Extreme Networks to talk about what the FCC’s proposal for the 6GHz band to become unlicensed will mean for Wi-Fi in the enterprise.

Sponsored by iMazing: The popular iOS device manager which gives you unparalleled control over iOS and iPadOS data. Request your free trial now.

https://9to5mac.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/6/2020/05/Apple-at-work-8.mp3

Links mentioned in this episode

Connect with Bradley

Listen and Subscribe

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: