Apple facing data protection probe in Germany over retail store temperature checks

- May. 12th 2020 12:55 pm PT

Apple is gradually reopening its retail stores around the world, as we’re tracking in our detailed roundup. Apple is implementing new procedures such as temperature checks to ensure the safety of visitors and employees, but regulators in Germany having concerns about these temperature checks.

According to a report from Bloomberg Law, Apple is facing a probe by a regional data protection office in Germany over the temperature checks. The Hessian data protection agency seeks to find out if Apple’s plan to take customer temperatures “violates EU privacy rules.”

The report explains:

The Hessian data protection agency’s investigation comes after Apple reopened stores across Germany May 11 with extra safety procedures, including temperature checks and social distancing.

The office wants to know if the temperature checks violate the applicable data protection rules, Ulrike Muller, a spokesperson for the Hessian Data Protection Commissioner, said. There are no results yet from the probe and the office is coordinating with other German data protection authorities, Muller said.

Apple and health officials around the world have said that things like temperature checks are vital for gradually reopening retail stores while also continuing to slow the spread of COVID-19. Apple so far has opened all 15 of its retail stores in Germany.

In addition to temperature checks, Apple Stores are focusing on service and support at first, while limiting store capacity and reducing operating hours. Apple is also requiring masks — and providing them when needed.

You can keep up with the latest Apple Store reopening in our detailed roundup right here.

Breaking news from Cupertino.
Apple operates 510 retail stores across the globe.
