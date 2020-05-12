Twitter makes it easier to see ‘Retweets with comments’ in iOS app

Twitter is rolling out a small but very useful change to its iOS app. Starting today, Twitter users can now see “Retweets with comments” in one place.

Prior to today’s update, “Retweets with comments” were buried alongside other replies to a tweet. Now, when you tap the “Retweets” option on your tweet, you’ll be able to separate generic retweets from those with comments.

The goal here is simply for it to be easier for users to find quote retweets of their tweets. Twitter started testing this change with a small set of users last month, but it’s now rolling out to everyone. The Verge detailed the need for this feature when testing started:

The feature won’t show you anything you can’t currently find using the service’s search function, it just makes it much easier. That’s important when some Twitter users use quote tweets to reply to a tweet, rather than using the service’s built-in reply functionality to neatly organize tweets into conversation threads. Currently, if you want to find quote tweets, you have to paste the tweet’s URL into the service’s search box.

The new interface for viewing quote retweets is rolling out now. If you don’t see the feature in your Twitter app yet, make sure you’re on the latest version of the app and keep checking throughout the week. The feature is also rolling out to Twitter for Mac.

Don’t miss the Tweets about your Tweet. Now on iOS, you can see Retweets with comments all in one place. pic.twitter.com/oanjZfzC6y — Twitter (@Twitter) May 12, 2020

