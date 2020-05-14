Apple updates COVID-19 screening app with ‘best practices for quarantining’ and more

Apple has released the latest version of its COVID-19 application for iPhone today. This update includes new recommendations for healthcare workers, as well as additional information for quarantining and more.

Today’s update to the COVID-19 application focuses on adding new information for users. Here are the full release notes for the update:

This update includes bug fixes and improvements, including: Updated recommendations for healthcare workers to align with CDC guideline

Best practices for quarantining if you may have been exposed to COVID-19

Additional information for pregnancy and newborns

Apple released version 3.0 of its COVID-19 screening application earlier this month, bringing new CDC symptoms information and mask cleaning tips. The app was originally released in April, and Apple says it has been downloaded over 2 million times, while the web version of the tool has been accessed by 3 million unique visitors so far.

For more on how to use the screening app for yourself or others, check out our guide here. Apple’s COVID-19 screening app is available on the App Store as a free download. Today’s update to version 3.1 is still propagating.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: