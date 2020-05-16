Ubisoft sues Apple, Google for selling Alibaba game that infringes on its copyright

Video game company Ubisoft has sued both Apple and Google, accusing the two of selling a game that’s a “near carbon copy” of its popular game “Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege.” Ubisoft alleges that both companies are infringing on its copyrights by selling the game in the App Store and Play Store.

The game in question, dubbed “Area F2,” is developed by Alibaba’s digital entertainment company Ejoy. Alibaba acquired Ejoy in 2017 as a way to venture into mobile and online gaming. Alibaba first started promoting Area F2 last year, and it was released for iPhone, iPad, and Android devices last month.

As reported by Bloomberg, Ubisoft filed the lawsuit on Friday in federal court in Los Angeles. The company alleges that the Area F2 game is a “near carbon copy” of the popular game Rainbow Six: Siege.

“Area F2,” created by Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd.’s Ejoy.com, is a “near carbon copy” of Rainbow Six: Siege, and that can’t be “seriously be disputed,” Ubisoft said in a complaint filed Friday in federal court in Los Angeles. “R6S is among the most popular competitive multiplayer games in the world, and is among Ubisoft’s most valuable intellectual properties, the French company said. “Virtually every aspect of AF2 is copied from R6S, from the operator selection screen to the final scoring screen, and everything in between.”

Rainbow Six: Siege has 55 million registered players around the world, with more than 3 million players everyday, according to the lawsuit.

The game is based on Clancy’s novel about a counter-terrorism unit and “Ubisoft’s competitors are constantly looking for ways to piggyback on R6S’s popularity and to capture the attention, and money, of R6S players.”

Ubisoft says that it has notified Apple and Google over the infringement, “but the companies have refused” to remove the game from their respective online stores.

