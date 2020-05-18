Apple seeds iOS 13.5 GM to developers ahead of public release

Apple today is releasing the iOS 13.5 and iPadOS 13.5 GM to developers. This follows an evolving beta testing period, with updates to Face ID and the first version of Apple’s COVID-19 Exposure Notification API. A release to the public is expected soon, perhaps as soon as later this week.

What’s new in iOS 13.5? The update includes the basis of Apple and Google’s new Exposure Notification API for COVID-19 contact tracing. There are also changes to Face ID and FaceTime:

In the release notes, Apple says the update also makes bug fixes for streaming video, the Mail app on iPad, and the share sheet.

Here are the full release notes for the update:

iOS 13.5 speeds up access to the passcode field on devices with Face ID when you are wearing a face mask and introduces the Exposure Notification API to support COVID-19 contact tracing apps from public health authorities. This update also introduces an option to control automatic prominence of video tiles on Group FaceTime calls and includes bug fixes and other improvements. Face ID and Passcode Simplified unlock process for devices with Face ID when you are wearing a face mask

Passcode field automatically presented after swiping up from the bottom of the Lock screen when you are wearing a face mask

Also works when authenticating with the App Store, Apple Books, Apple Pay, iTunes, and other apps that support signing in with Face ID Exposure Notification Exposure Notification API to support COVID-19 contact tracing apps from public health authorities FaceTime Option to control automatic prominence on Group FaceTime calls so video tiles do not change size when a participant speaks Emergency Services Option to automatically share health and other essential information from your Medical ID with emergency services when you place an emergency call (US only) This update also includes bug fixes and other improvements. Fixes an issue where users may see a black screen when trying to play streaming video from some websites

Addresses an issue in the share sheet where suggestions and actions may not load

