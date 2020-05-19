Adobe brings Curves to Photoshop on iPad, ProRes RAW support in Premiere Pro and After Effects, more

Adobe updated several of its Creative Cloud apps on iPadOS and macOS today, bringing highly requested features to iPad users and powerful tools for pros on the desktop. The new releases of Adobe Fresco, Photoshop on iPad, and all Creative Cloud video and audio apps are rolling out today.

Photoshop on iPad

Since Photoshop on iPad was released in November 2019, Adobe has promised a steady march of new features and workflow improvements to bring its functionality in line with what classic Photoshop customers have come to expect. One of the notably absent core features has been support for editing with Curves — until today.

Curves in Photoshop on iPad allows you to adjust color and tone in a non-destructible way. The interface will be familiar to desktop Photoshop users, but lacks numerical inputs and the eyedropper tool on its first release. Adobe says it will add these features in an upcoming release. Apple Pencil pressure sensitivity settings have also been added.

You can learn more about everything new in Photoshop on iPad at Adobe’s blog post and download the app here.

Pressure sensitivity in Photoshop on iPad.

Fresco

Fresco is Adobe’s dedicated drawing and painting tool for iPad customers. In our initial review, we called Fresco “easily the most realistic painting tool built for the iPad.” The app has received considerable attention from Adobe since release and is adding a bevy of new features today including a unique multicolor eyedropper.

Fresco’s multicolor eyedropper samples a swatch of adjacent color that can be used with Live brushes and most Pixel brushes. The tool makes it easy to create color patterns with natural variation and rich texture within seconds.

Also new is Vector Trim, the first in what Adobe promises will be a set of trim tools in Fresco. The feature is a simple way to remove strokes that cross, connect, or intersect. Adobe Draw’s Capture Shapes tool has also migrated to Fresco in vector and raster form.

Fresco’s multicolor eyedropper.

Additional new features in Fresco:

Mixer brushes: Use these new brushes, which are based on Photoshop brushes, to smudge and blend while painting.

Use these new brushes, which are based on Photoshop brushes, to smudge and blend while painting. Shapes: Speed up the process of drawing using basic shapes like circle, square, or polygon. Import shapes from Capture using CC libraries.

Speed up the process of drawing using basic shapes like circle, square, or polygon. Import shapes from Capture using CC libraries. Touch shortcut: Use the secondary state of touch shortcut by tapping it three times. You can use this state to quickly erase vector lines in the canvas.

Use the secondary state of touch shortcut by tapping it three times. You can use this state to quickly erase vector lines in the canvas. Keyboard shortcuts: Use advanced shortcuts to create a new layer, flip canvas, and more. Check out the full list in App Settings.

Use advanced shortcuts to create a new layer, flip canvas, and more. Check out the full list in App Settings. Velocity taper: Use advanced controls under each vector brush for tapering based on how quickly you draw your vector stroke.

Use advanced controls under each vector brush for tapering based on how quickly you draw your vector stroke. Ruler measurements: Pin the ruler to the canvas and measure strokes as you draw.

You can learn more about everything new in Fresco at Adobe’s blog post and download the app here.

Creative Cloud Video Apps

Adobe has also updated Premiere Pro, After Effects, Audition, Character Animator, and Premiere Rush today. The company says it is shifting to a more frequent release schedule for future updates.

Key highlights from today’s releases:

ProRes RAW support in Premiere Pro and After Effects provides a comprehensive, cross- platform solution for Apple ProRes workflows from camera media through to delivery.

provides a comprehensive, cross- platform solution for Apple ProRes workflows from camera media through to delivery. Streamlined graphics workflows in Premiere Pro include an improved Pen tool with better support for Bezier curves and greater precision creating lines and shapes. Filter effects show attributes that only have keyframes or adjusted parameters so you can focus on the currently active effects.

include an improved Pen tool with better support for Bezier curves and greater precision creating lines and shapes. Filter effects show attributes that only have keyframes or adjusted parameters so you can focus on the currently active effects. Support for audio files in Creative Cloud Libraries enables Premiere Pro users to save, organize and share frequently used audio assets for easy access right from the CC Libraries panel.

enables Premiere Pro users to save, organize and share frequently used audio assets for easy access right from the CC Libraries panel. Tapered Shape Strokes and Concentric Shape Repeater in After Effects give motion graphics artists new creative options for animation and design. Make tapered, wavy, pointed, or rounded strokes on shape layers. Animate the strokes for stylized looks and motion designs. Create copies of a path that radiate outward or inward for funky designs with a cool retro vibe.

give motion graphics artists new creative options for animation and design. Make tapered, wavy, pointed, or rounded strokes on shape layers. Animate the strokes for stylized looks and motion designs. Create copies of a path that radiate outward or inward for funky designs with a cool retro vibe. Automatic audio hardware switching is now available on macOS for After Effects, Media Encoder, Audition, Character Animator, Prelude, Premiere Pro, and Premiere Rush. When changing audio devices, or simply plugging in headphones, the OS recognizes the hardware and the Adobe application automatically switches to the current hardware.

is now available on macOS for After Effects, Media Encoder, Audition, Character Animator, Prelude, Premiere Pro, and Premiere Rush. When changing audio devices, or simply plugging in headphones, the OS recognizes the hardware and the Adobe application automatically switches to the current hardware. Premiere Rush users can now automatically resize projects to the 4:5 aspect ratio to match formats for Facebook and Instagram videos. Back camera switching on an iOS device (requires iOS 13 and a current iPhone) enables capture within Premiere Rush from the selected back camera. Users can now import media from the Files app directly from the Premiere Rush media browser on iOS devices, simplifying access to files stored on device or different cloud services.

You can learn more about everything new in Creative Cloud Video Apps at Adobe’s blog post.

