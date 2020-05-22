WhatsApp is testing an easier way to add a contact, or share your own contact details with someone else: using a personal QR code …

Adding a new WhatsApp contact is both awkward and counterintuitive at present. You can’t do it directly in the app, but have to open the Phone app, tap the Contacts tab and add them as a new contact there. Only when you have done that can you open WhatsApp and send them a message.

The feature, which is available in the beta versions of both iOS and Android apps, automatically generates a personal QR code containing both your name and phone number. It was spotted by WABetaInfo.

WhatsApp has recently enabled the support for QR codes in the latest iOS beta updates on TestFlight and today WhatsApp is officially rolling out the feature for all Android beta testers too! Features in both platforms were implemented in the same way: pratically you can discover your personal QR Code visiting WhatsApp Settings. If you see a QR Code, the feature is already available for you! Visiting this section, you can see your QR Code, ready to be shared with new friends, so they can easily and quickly add you. Note that when you share your personal QR Code, you’re also sharing your phone number.

You can scan someone else’s QR code via the Scan Code tab in the same place.

You can of course screengrab your own code and send it via other means, like email, though that risks it being forwarded to others. If you want to guard against that, you can revoke your personal QR code at any time and replace it with a new one. Your old one will then cease to work.

WhatsApp last month boosted safeguards against coronavirus hoax messages, and added support for encrypted video chats with up to eight people.

