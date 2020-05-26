HomeKit security system maker Abode launches redesigned app with new quick actions, access to multiple systems, more

- May. 26th 2020 9:41 am PT

Abode, maker of the Iota HomeKit security system and other smart home devices has launched its all-new mobile app for all users after running a beta test. Abode 5.0 for iOS and Android features an updated UI, new one-tap quick actions, the ability to manage multiple systems without logging out, and more.

Abode announced the launch of version 5.0 of its app today on Twitter and in an email to customers. As we previously covered, the latest version brings some great updates to the app including:

  • Brand new dashboard to arm & disarm, view live camera feeds and most recent timeline events, and run quick actions all without navigating to a second page
  • All system settings are now available in the app. No need to navigate to the web app anymore.
  • Similarly, all integrations (including HomeKit) are now available in the mobile app as well.
  • Quickly switch between more than one account without the need to log out if you have more than one system
  • A totally revamped look & feel fit for 2020

Both the Smart Security Kit and the iota All-in-One Security Kit priced from $199/$229 support HomeKit for a seamless experience with the rest of your smart home.

For a quick rundown of how the new design and features work check out the video below. And for more details on the Abode’s HomeKit security system, read our full review here.

HomeKit is Apple's home automation app/framework that lets you control connected accessories from your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, HomePod, and Siri.
