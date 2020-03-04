HomeKit security system maker Abode launches redesigned app through beta program

Abode, the company behind the first DIY HomeKit security system and other smart home products is out today with an all-new app that it is rolling out through its beta program. The Abode 5.0 for iOS and Android features a refreshed design with new features and improved navigation.

Abode shared the news in a blog post today:

Welcome to the brand new abode app. Now, you can control your abode systems, automations, and system settings from the palm of your hand. A faster, fresher experience built natively for iOS and Android so you can easily oversee your smart security from wherever you are.

Some of the new features include a new Dashboard screen, Quick Actions section, widget for the Today View screen, and Automation shortcuts. Abode also shared that support for managing multiple accounts is coming soon along with dark mode.

You can sign up for the Abode app beta program on this page if you want to try out the new version.

