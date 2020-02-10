Abode launches HomeKit support for its entry-level DIY home security system

Abode was the first to launch HomeKit support for a DIY home security system last fall with the Iota Security Kit, its flagship offering. Now the company is bringing HomeKit to its entry-level model, the Smart Security Kit to give even more customers access to the convenience and security of Apple’s smart home platform.

Abode’s Iota Security Kit (reviewed) that was first to gain HomeKit functionality features a hub that integrates the gateway, camera, motion-sensor, and siren. Being the flagship Abode product, it costs the most starting at $219.

That’s why it’s great to see the company roll out HomeKit support for its most affordable system, the Smart Security Kit that starts at $179. It has a simpler hub that features the gateway and the siren with cameras and motion-sensors available as add-ons.

Abode CEO, Chris Carney shared some thoughts on the latest HomeKit update:

With this update, we continue to fulfill that promise so that all abode users will have access to the convenience, privacy and security that comes with HomeKit and the added peace of mind provided by their abode security system.

If you already have a gen 2 Abode Smart Security Kit, check for a firmware update that will let you integrate it with Apple’s smart home platform. HomeKit support for gen 1 Smart Security Kit systems is being reviewed by Apple and “will be made available upon certification completion to ensure all customers can use any abode security kit with their Apple devices.”

Abode is also going to release a new Outdoor/Indoor Smart Camera that it announced at CES last month. It can be used as a doorbell as well and HomeKit certification is in the works. It’s expected to launch by March.

