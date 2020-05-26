Agenda note-taking app adds new sharing extensions, template feature, more

Agenda is one of the most popular note-taking apps on iPhone, iPad, and Mac. The app employs a date-focused approach to organizing your notes, projects, and ideas. A new update this week brings a few new features, including share sheet integration, templates, and more.

The new share sheet extension for Agenda means that you can easily add images, links, files, and text from another application to a note in Agenda. You’ll simply see the new Agenda option on the share sheet alongside other platforms, and it’s available on macOS and iOS.

Agenda explains:

The sheet can be used from other apps to add images, links, files and text to any Agenda note, and without launching Agenda. This is not your average sharing sheet though, it essentially packs a mini-version of Agenda allowing you to make arbitrary edits to notes, and inserting content at any position, rather than just appending to the end of a note.

Agenda 10 also brings a new template feature. This means you can easily create new notes with pre-filled content. For instance, if you use Agenda to take notes in meetings, you can create each note with pre-filled content such as the date, the title of the note, and more.

The new template feature allows customers who have purchased the premium features pack to create new notes with pre-filled content. Templates are great for forms, meeting notes, and anything else which begins with some standard text. Templates can be created using the new Template Manager, but it is also possible to save an existing note as a template. Once created, the template can be used to populate new notes with initial content.

Other changes and enhancements included in Agenda 10:

Click and hold the history navigation buttons to get a list of snapshots

Dropbox sync is much faster, especially for the first sync of a device

Undo navigation is more natural. It now goes back to the beginning of an undo change, instead of jumping back to the location of the previous change

Holding CTRL key when dropping a file, to create a link, now shows the link icon as cursor

Performance improvements for loading images

When copying some selected text as HTML, the HTML produced will not include head and body tags

Five new localizations: German, Spanish, French, Simplified Chinese and Traditional Chinese.

The new share sheet extension is available to all Agenda users, while the new templates feature is limited to Agenda Premium users. The Premium upgrade is a one-time purchase of $14.99 for iOS or $34.99 for macOS and iOS combined.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: