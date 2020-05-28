New ‘Perspective Icons’ collection from MacStories let’s you personalize OmniFocus Pro

The folks at MacStories have released a stunning new collection of perspective icons for OmniFocus. These icons were specifically designed for OmniFocus Pro, allowing you to completely customize your experience in the app.

In total, the new MacStories Perspective Icons include 400 unique glyphs and each glyph is available in two versions: square and glyph-only. There are also 25 different color variations for each glyph, all of which are designed to match the OmniFocus color palette. In total, this means there are 20,000 icons included in this collection.

The MacStories Perspective Icons are designed to fit in with the rest of the OmniFocus experience. This means that all of the icons will fit in with categories such as task management, media, and much more.

MacStories Perspective Icons were designed to cater to the needs of the OmniFocus community. From task management and the clipboard to media and documents, Perspective Icons cover dozens of categories of potential perspectives

Here’s how to install the custom icons to take your OmniFocus Pro setup to the next level:

Installing the icons couldn’t be easier: starting with OmniFocus Pro 3.8, you can import a custom perspective icon directly from the Files app for iPhone and iPad. Thanks to OmniFocus’ sync, your custom perspective icons will automatically sync across the iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

You can purchase the MacStories Perspective Icons for $17.99 today through this link, which is down from the regular price of $24.99. MacStories also offers various different collections of icons for Shortcuts, which you can learn more about here.

In related news, OmniFocus 3.8 was released today, brining support for Omni Automation:

Omni Automation plugins and automation in OmniFocus Pro offer a level of customized automation previously not available on iOS. Now, with Omni Automation, plug-ins can be written once and will work the same on Macs, iPhones, and iPads.

You can read more about Omni Automation and today’s update to OmniFocus in the full blog post right here.

