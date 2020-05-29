UFC Fight Night Woodley vs Burns is slated for the UFC Apex center on Saturday, May 30th at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. Follow along for how to watch on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, PC, and more.

Below we’ll cover how to watch UFC Woodley vs Burns with ESPN+ as well as the UFC app with a Fight Pass subscription.

One of the ways you can watch UFC fights is through an ESPN+ subscription. You can opt for a monthly or yearly subscription for $5 or $50, respectively. If you want to buy access to UFC 250 coming up on June 6, you can get a 25% discount ($85, reg. $115) for that plus a year of ESPN+ (which includes Fight Night access).

Other UFC fights on May 30th include Chookagian vs Shevchenko, Rodriguez vs Green, Hill vs Abreu, and more. Early prelims start at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT with the main event, Woodley vs Burns, set for 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT.

How to watch UFC Woodley vs Burns on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV, more

Watch UFC on ESPN+

If you’re not an ESPN+ customer yet:

Buy access to UFC and a year of ESPN+ from $5/month for $50/year (you’ll create an ESPN+ account as part of the process) To watch UFC Fight Night, head to the ESPN app on your Apple device Choose the ESPN+ tab Swipe down a bit to find UFC Fight Night

Alternately, you can buy UFC Fight Night access on a Mac or PC here and watch on any supported device, including the web.

If you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber:

Open the ESPN app on your Apple Device Head to the ESPN+ tab Swipe down and look for UFC Fight Night

Watch on the UFC app

If you just want access to UFC and prefer to skip the ESPN+ option, you can sign up for UFC Fight Pass that goes from $9.99/month.

The UFC app is available for Apple TV, iPhone, and iPad (although it does have rough reviews). Keep in mind there’s no longer support for the third gen Apple TV.

