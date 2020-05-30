Incipio’s new line of Organicore biodegradable iPhone cases offer an environmentally friendly option for your iPhone with a fully compostable material that doesn’t skimp on protection or design. The new cases are available for the 2020 iPhone SE and iPhone 11/Pro models.

Head below for our hands-on video with the new case lineup. We’ve also teamed up with Incipio to give away the new iPhone SE to one lucky reader.

Hands-on with Incipio Organicore iPhone cases

The new Organicore biodegradable iPhone cases are available for the 2020 iPhone SE and iPhone 11/11 Pro models. It’s available in three color options– Black, Deep Pine Green, and Oatmeal Beige– and you can instantly tell by the distinctive, yet subtle speckle pattern that the material is something different than your typical plastic or rubber case. In fact, the Organicore cases are made from 100% compostable materials, meaning you can dispose of it in any standard compost set up and avoid the landfill where most phone accessories typically end up.

Perhaps the best part of the Organicore line is the fact that there is no trade-off for going environmentally-friendly. The material is just as smooth to the touch and durable as any typical polycarbonate or TPU case and provides 6-foot drop protection along with the usual raised bezel and finishing touches we’ve come to expect from other Incipio cases.

The cases are also Qi charging compatible for use with any of your wireless charging pads.

Not only has Incipio made the entire case biodegradable, it has taken a new environmentally-friendly approach to the packaging for the Organicore case lineup with fully recyclable packaging labelled with a water-based ink.

The innovative material doesn’t mean you’ll have to pay a premium over similar protective cases, either. The company has fortunately delivered an excellent price point on the cases, which are available now for $39.99.

You can check out the full new lineup of Incipio’s Organicore biodegradable iPhone cases for iPhone SE and iPhone 11 at Verizon or the company’s website. And don’t forget to enter our iPhone SE giveaway here.

