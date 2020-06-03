Apple hires Amazon Video executive James DeLorenzo to lead sports division on Apple TV

Apple continues to hire professionals to improve its Apple TV+ on-demand video service. The company has now hired executive James DeLorenzo, who has led Amazon Video’s sports division since 2016. DeLorenzo was also Senior Vice President of Audible, Inc., an Amazon company focused on audiobooks and storytelling.

DeLorenzo will work with the Apple TV team to lead sports-related projects, bringing his expertise from his work at Amazon to Apple. This corroborates previous reports that Apple is investing in live sports for its Apple TV+ streaming service.

Another report from Sports Business Daily mentions that Apple is interested in negotiating with the Pac-12 Conference for media rights deals starting in 2024. Sporting events, something lacking on many streaming services due to cable rights, would be live streamed to Apple TV+ subscribers.

Currently, Apple TV+ offers a collection of original movies and TV shows purchased or produced by Apple. Live sports partnerships would be one way for Apple to help differentiate the service from the competition, as its streaming platform still has a limited catalogue compared to competing video services.

Apple hasn’t commented yet on James DeLorenzo’s hiring or on any sports related projects for Apple TV+.

